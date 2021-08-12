Cooling off at Dansbury Park Pool

The heat and humidity sent many people in the Poconos to their community pools before the rains moved in.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It was no surprise the line at the pool slide was long and no surprise that the pool was packed, too. On this hot summer day, the hot spot was Dansbury Park Pool in East Stroudsburg.

"I do like the heat. I also like being able to come with the season pass to Dansbury. This year was really nice to be able to get out and about with some normalcy. I am very appreciative and grateful to be here with my kiddo today," said Heather Hill, East Stroudsburg.

With temperatures soaring above 90, the pool was the perfect place to go for a dip or a cannonball.

Some kids from New Jersey were visiting their grandma. She just so happened to swim at this very same pool when she was a kid.

"Oh, I love it. I brought my grandsons; they are from Jersey. I have a pool at home, but I grew up here, I lived right across the street and this pool, I wanted them to have that experience," said Linda Bush, East Stroudsburg.

"It's actually pretty nice, yep. It's the right temperature for me to go out and swim. I'd even do it at my Nanny's house," said Landon Owens, New Jersey.

"I just go down the slides. I like to go really fast. The water it's quite warm," said Blake Owens, New Jersey.

People cooling off at the pool feel like hot summer days have been few and far between this year. They are welcoming this stretch of heat.

"Oh, it's beautiful. I am glad we finally got heat instead of rain," said Hill.

"Actually, the summer has been pretty crappy but I love this, yep. We are having a good time," said Bush.