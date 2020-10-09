Coolbaugh Twp. Volunteer Fire Company is holding a fundraising sale

Fundraising has been more than a bit tricky for volunteer fire companies all across our area during the pandemic, but Coolbaugh's thinks they found a solution.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The list of items for sale at the first-ever Coolbaugh Township Volunteer Fire Company outdoor fundraising event is endless.

Or as Assistant Fire Chief Tomas Keane jokes, "it wouldn't fit on a CVS receipt."

Keane says, "We have a flyer out there and it would be impossible to list them all. Anything from shampoos, conditioners, soaps, grills, grill covers, tables, chairs, patio furniture, dog grooming supplies. You walk down Walmart and you're gonna find what we have for sale."

Due to the pandemic, fire companies all over were forced to cancel annual carnivals and fundraising events.

Walmart Distribution Center in Coolbaugh Township donated all of these items and Keane explains why.

"We have a Walmart distribution center in our township and they work with us very well. They have goods that come in and internally they have a process that if it cannot make it to the shelves, maybe because of packaging issues, they donate it. They often reach out to us for different items but this has to be the largest ever."

Household, cooking, and other electronic needs will all be on sale.

The plan is to cut many prices in half, to make it affordable for customers and so the fire company makes something, too.

"It's a win, win for everyone and now that the public gets to come all of the products are priced at bottom value, it's whatever the price is its half or almost less," said Keane.

Oh and if you're looking for a good book to read.

Brandon Keane might have what you're looking for at his bookstand.

"I am going to sell my books so I can help the firehouse build their new firehouse. I am going to price them, all every single one at one dollar," said Brandon.

The fundraising sale will be held at Station 1 near Tobyhanna Saturday, September 19th, and Sunday, September 20th.