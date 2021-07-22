Convicted fugitive from Monroe County nabbed in Mexico

Agents with the U.S. Marshals caught Kirk Randler and brought him to Texas on Thursday. He is being returned to Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from the Poconos who has been on the run since 2016 has been arrested in Mexico

Kirk Randler from Long Pond is accused of killing a woman in a crash in 2014.

Police say he was speeding on Route 611 in Mount Pocono when he tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. He crashed and his passenger, Katrina Strausser, was killed

Randler was out on bail in 2016, showed up for jury selection, but then skipped out for the rest of his trial. The trial continued without him and he was found guilty

A Monroe County judge sentenced Randler to 11 and 1/2 to 23 years in prison.