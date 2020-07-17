Contactless bike rentals offered in the Poconos

PoconoBikeRental.com is offering contactless bike rentals. You can reserve your ride online.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — As the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact the country, more and more people are looking for ways to stay occupied, safely.

PoconoBikeRental.com is hoping to do just that by offering contactless bike rentals along the Lehigh Gorge Trail and Hickory Run State Park Campground.

"What we do is we rent you bikes online. You fill everything out online and we leave them here at the informational signs, locked up with your own special code to get the bikes. You take the bikes, return them with the lock and you don't even have to touch anyone else's bikes," said Tom Williams, PoconoBikeRental.com owner.

PoconoBikeRental.com has been delivering bikes to campgrounds, short-term rentals, and gated communities throughout the Poconos for years.

Charisse Kimble from Moosic brought her children out for a bike ride. She thinks this is a great way to social distance and have fun.

"You have to be innovative in this day and age and I feel like we were forced into that. People who kind of leaned into it are really going to benefit from it," said Charisse Kimble, Moosic.

There's actually a national bike shortage right now, so for those who can't find and buy their own bike, this is a great option.

"We do extended stay bike rentals where we will deliver them right to your gated community, semi-gated community in the Poconos and drop them off at your condo or townhouse that you're renting for a couple of weeks and then we will simply come back and pick the bikes up and bring them back to our shop after that. The multi-day bike rentals are great for people that can't buy a bike," said Williams.

Bikes and other equipment are sanitized after each use.