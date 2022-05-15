'She nailed it' competition in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a test of speed and accuracy today in Monroe County.
The 5th annual She Nailed It competition was held at the Shawnee Inn near Mount Pocono on Sunday.
The contest pits teams of women against each other as they try to see who can hammer more nails into a 2x4 in two minutes.
The event is a fundraiser for Monroe County Habitat for Humanity.
"The fact that our community supports us means so much because none of us can do anything on our own. We're neighbors helping neighbors with a hand up and in order to do that we need the community supporting us volunteering and helping and we're able to grow and do a lot more home repair projects this year," said Kelly Kemmerer, Monroe County Habitat for Humanity.
The winning team took home a golden hammer in Monroe County.
