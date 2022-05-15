'She nailed it' competition in Monroe County

The contest pits teams of women against each other as they try to see who can hammer more nails into a 2x4 in two minutes.

"The fact that our community supports us means so much because none of us can do anything on our own. We're neighbors helping neighbors with a hand up and in order to do that we need the community supporting us volunteering and helping and we're able to grow and do a lot more home repair projects this year," said Kelly Kemmerer, Monroe County Habitat for Humanity.