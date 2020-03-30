Community spread of COVID-19 in the Poconos

"The average person I am seeing who comes to the emergency department, and that is really 90 percent of what we are seeing now, I am not testing. The reason why is because that person can go home. I know they have the disease, they have a fever, cough. It's here, it's community spread, but I don't test that person because it is just going to dilute the other testing and delay other testing for the very sick people," said Dr. Peter Favini. "We have someone on a ventilator seven days for a test, I mean that is crazy. If someone can go home and tolerate the disease, they don't need to be tested right away, so that under reports. The other thing is people have secondary homes here. We've seen families bring everyone here from New York City, extended families to their secondary home and then they get sick and then it's reported that they are New York residents, so it goes into the New York numbers. It doesn't hit the Monroe numbers. So again, I think the county is grossly under-reported for numbers of cases."