Community reacts to stabbing, police-involved shooting

Residents from Pocono Country Place are upset after hearing of the events that took place in their community.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police responded to a home inside this gated community near Tobyhanna Saturday after a woman called 911 claiming she'd been stabbed and assaulted.

When officers arrived they found the suspect Matthew Miller, 33, of Tobyhanna.

Police say Miller fled with a knife and when Pocono Mountain Regional police officers found and confronted him again he was ultimately shot and killed.

"Now it's like an everyday thing. 10 Years ago when I came up here you never would have heard stuff like this," said Rob Young, Pocono Pines.

People who live nearby are upset by the news.

"First a woman called to say she's being assaulted and stabbed and clearly she was in distress. Thereafter, the gentleman who lost his life was in some degree of distress and now there's an officer today who's also in distress behind the incident," said Traci Grant, Coolbaugh Township.

According to the community's website, there are more than 4,500 homes in Pocono Country Place.

Residents say some areas of the gated community are safer than others.

"If you go on and you google PCP what's gonna come up is drugs, prostitution Which I've never witnessed at all. I live in the community where everyone sticks together," said Brian Carter, Coolbaugh Township.

"It's a gated community, you don't really expect things to happen. You have your problems here and there but usually nothing too serious," said Pablo Bejarano, Coolbaugh Township.

The State Police Major Case Unit will investigate the shooting.