Community Center in Middle Smithfield Township almost finished

The Middle Smithfield Community and Cultural Center will be home to a library, open space, and other features.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — It takes a lot of time, effort, and planning to build something great. Middle Smithfield Township officials think they are doing just that with a brand new community center near Marshalls Creek.

"It is the Community and Cultural Center in Middle Smithfield Township. It will also house the Library of the Smithfields. In the lower level, we will have facilities available to turn this into a Red Cross certified shelter," said Middle Smithfield Township Supervisor Annette Atkinson.

Contractors broke ground on the project last year.

The township received a $250,000 grant from state gambling money to help with the multi-million dollar project.

The center will be home to small museums, display space for the Pocono Arts Council, children's spaces, and more.

"I have great nieces, I don't have any little kids anymore, but I think it will be a nice positive thing for everyone," said Elizabeth Canales, Middle Smithfield Township.

The pandemic delayed this project a few months due to a lack of supplies and staffing. People we spoke to are just happy to see it's still getting done.

"I think it's beautiful, and I know with the situation we are in, it's probably taking a little longer than normal, but it's just something really exciting for families. Something nice and positive," said Canales.

Township officials tell Newswatch 16 this center will give residents a place to go that's right in their backyard.

"This serves as a great community center. It's a terrific location, it's in the middle of our busiest park with a playground and all. Right across the street from one of the townships oldest buildings, the Middle Smithfield Presbyterian Church. It's a really good place to ground the community and start something good," said Atkinson.