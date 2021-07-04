College students get vaccinated at Pocono Raceway

Lots of college students showed up to Pocono Raceway near Long Pond to get their first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

LONG POND, Pa. — Vehicles once again pulled in and out of tents at Pocono Raceway on Wednesday as thousands got their first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Keith Moyle from Stroudsburg is happy to be halfway to full vaccination.

"Very good, very good. It's nice; it's quick. They take care of you and check up on you every two minutes. It's great," said Keith Moyle, Stroudsburg.

Now that more people are eligible for the vaccine, Newswatch 16 found a lot of college students getting their first shot so they can head back to school in the fall. One carload of girls documented their vaccine experience on their smartphones.

"We are supposed to go back in the fall, so we are very excited because we can go back to normal," said Julianna Pook from Lafayette College.

Others showed up with their parents, making it a family affair.

"When I saw it was open to college students, I thought it was important that I get it, considering I want to go on campus and try and live closer to campus. It's just easier for me," said Liam Kieselbach from East Stroudsburg University.

"We've been keeping an eye on the numbers and seeing additional variants that are popping up in other states, so we are glad these mass vaccination sites are here, and the workers are doing an excellent job," said Matt Kieselbach, Marshalls Creek.

Lehigh Valley Health Network had 3,000 doses to give out, but only about 2,000 appointments filled.

"I think when we knew the numbers were a lot lower in terms of appointments filled, we reached out to a lot of the local colleges to see if they can bring or make a push to get some of their students out here," said Dr. Alex Benjamin, Lehigh Valley Health Network.