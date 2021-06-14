Cocktails-to-go could become permanent

A bill passed by the state House of Representatives would make cocktails-to-go permanent.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One adjustment during the pandemic that might stick around in Pennsylvania is cocktails to go.

"It was very popular. It helped us out a lot with our business especially closing down for a lot. It kind of saved us," said Taylor Anderson, Warrior Bar and Grill.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill that would make to-go cocktails permanent.

Last May, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill allowing businesses with proper licenses to sell mixed drinks to go if the business was struggling financially because of the pandemic.

This new bill gets rid of the loss requirement and would make the adjustment permanent.

"I absolutely hope they make it a permanent thing. It's more income for these businesses and restaurants that have been hit really hard," said Kristen Pitchford, The Cinder Inn Bar and Grill.

As we continue to inch out of this pandemic, there are plenty of people who are still uncomfortable going places and doing things.

Bartenders agree keeping cocktails to go would not only help businesses but those customers, too.

"Instead of just coming in and sitting down at the bar, maybe people just don't feel comfortable coming in and sitting down next to other people. They can just come in and get a cocktail to go. Then the people who are just driving by, let me grab a cocktail to go. We offer a lot of frozen drinks to go for the summertime and a lot of refreshing cocktails," said Pitchford.

"That money honestly helped save us. It really did," said Anderson.