Coaches Vs. Cancer game honors Ryan Smith in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A basketball game in Monroe County was held in memory of a stand-out player.

Ryan Smith played on the men's Basketball team at East Stroudsburg University.

He passed away last year, at the age of 21, after losing his battle with leukemia.

Today ESU fans, dressed up in orange, honored smith as his team played.

"It just makes us feel so good, knowing that Ryan's legacy continues and the support that the ESU college and community has given us has been outstanding, since day one," said Kim Smith, Ryan's mother.

Ryan's parents are still a big part of the team; showing up to games whenever they can in Monroe county.