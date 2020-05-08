Cleanup begins at historic sites, businesses after flash floods

Work is underway in the west end of Monroe County after storms on Tuesday left a mess.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Floodwaters from McMichaels Creek created a lot of problems Tuesday, especially out in the west end of Monroe County.

The old mill in Hamilton Township, near Snydersville, took on a lot of water during the storm.

People who live here tell Newswatch 16 it's devastating to see.

"What next?" Kitty Jones askes. "My property sustained some damage because of the water but I never thought about how it would impact here. It's devastating. I hope our tragic events are over for the year."

Bob Heil is a township supervisor. He says this entire part of Monroe County suffered a lot of water damage.

The mill is owned by the township and fixing it will be a priority but the work won't be done overnight.

"We are doing an assessment right now. We are doing an assessment on what physically needs to be done and financially needs to be done. We do have flood insurance on the building, but we will see how far that goes. We will probably be looking for grant help. It's going to be a long process. We are not going to have this thing done by next weekend," said Heil.

In this part of Hamilton Township, the water came up about thigh high and it caused a lot of damage to businesses.

"Pretty crazy but a lot of mud and flood damage, unfortunately, so we are recovering," Matthew Stallard said.

RAW Winery has a tasting room on Main Street in Stroudsburg but its warehouse is near Snydersville.

Owner Matthew Stallard says he does not have flood insurance and lost a few cases and bottles of wine, refrigerators, and more.

"The family has owned this property more than 20 years and we never saw a flood like that before," Stallard said.

RAW Winery on Main Street in Stroudsburg is open; just the warehouse was damaged.