Cleaning up after the storm in the West End of Monroe County

Heavy rain washed out the only access road for people in Eldred Township. Other parts of the West End are still flooded.

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A tough start to the week in this part of the Poconos.

No way in and no way out for people who live along Lake Wood Drive in Eldred Township.

Rain from the storm washed out the only access road leading to their neighborhood near Kunkletown.

"This is like the roadway to get to the houses over here. There are probably about eight to ten houses. Ours is right across the way," said Amanda Squeri, Eldred Township.

Amanda Squeri lives right in front of where this big gap opened up.

"There was water over the top when my boyfriend got home, and then I guess it gave way and now it's left with that big gap now, and that's the only entrance and exit for them to get back over here and for us to get to the houses," said Squeri.

This access road is private.

Homeowners are still unsure when it will be fixed or who will fix it.

Elsewhere throughout this part of the county, Newswatch 16 found water that still hasn't receded.

"There was nothing you could do, it just kept coming down," said Mark Bogart, Ross Township.

The rain pummeled another part of the West End, here in Polk Township. People who live here think they got about 10 inches of rain.

Mark Bogart's backyard looks more like a lake.

He lost his garden and his garages flooded.

"I've lived here my whole life and yeah actually this is the worst I've seen it right here this time. I mean it's flooded before but this here was the highest," said Bogart.

People who live in this area tell Newswatch 16, they hope the punches 2020 is packing will take a break at least until all this water goes away.