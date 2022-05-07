Cleaning up after a busy holiday weekend

Tobyhanna State Park staff's clean-up efforts were well appreciated after the Fourth of July weekend.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — The day after Independence Day still brought a good crowd to the beach at Tobyhanna State Park. The Fourth of July weekend saw even bigger crowds, even by holiday standards.

Tobyhanna State Park manager Lee Dillon said "it was an incredibly busy weekend."

"With the beautiful weather Sunday and Monday, the parking lots were close to full, the beach was busy and full. Just a ton of visitors enjoying the park and the outdoor," Dillon said.

With every campsite booked, Dillon and his staff knew that their facilities would be almost at capacity and keeping the grounds clean would need to be at the top of the list.

"Capacity is a difficult thing to quantify," Dillon said. "Unfortunately when you see those really high volume weekends you do see a little bit more of the litter and its disappointing but it's expected. We deal with it as it comes and expect to get it picked up as quickly as possible."

The staff here at Tobyhanna State Park has been working non stop picking up trash, litter and any other debris so that campers and visitors like Ted Largay can enjoy the beauty of the park.

Largay and his wife came from Bangor, Maine to visit Tobyhanna State Park.

"This park in particular we have found absolutely delightful," he said. "And I didn't even know this place existed and that beach is really enticing."

They were impressed by efforts to keep the place clean and are eager to return.

"By the boat landing, there's a lot of cigarette butts over there, but that's all but otherwise pretty good, pretty clean," Largay said. "I give it a nine out of ten."

As the park staff continues cleaning up the last of the holiday weekend trash, the park manager said he appreciates the work done by the staff to keep Tobyhanna State Park looking good.

