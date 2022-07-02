Clean bill of health for stolen bobcat in Monroe County

Pocono Snake and Animal Farm says the cat stolen on Friday has been checked by a vet and is doing OK.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — We're learning more about the theft of a bobcat from an animal farm in Monroe County.

According to arrest papers, Semyon Levit, 45, of Bushkill, walked through the front door of Pocono Snake and Animal Farm near Marshalls Creek on Friday

Surveillance video shows Levit leaving with a bobcat and struggling to get the animal named Blanche into the trunk of his car.

During the struggle, Levit's pants fell down, exposing him to passing traffic.

When state police stopped Levit's vehicle, troopers say they smelled marijuana coming from his car.

And when asked about the bobcat, Levit told them, "he just wanted to feed the bobcat."

Levit faces a number of charges, including theft, neglect of animals, and open lewdness.

As for Blanche the bobcat, Pocono Snake and Animal Farm says she's been checked by a vet and is doing OK.