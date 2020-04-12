Sharing the season with 'Christmas jars'

A man is spreading some Christmas cheer right from his front yard by giving away free Christmas jars for people to fill and give away to someone special.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — You can't miss Albert Compoly's front yard in Middle Smithfield Township. His home on Lower Lakeview Drive near Marshalls Creek is decked out for the holidays.

"I enjoy giving back to the community," he said.

For more than a decade, Albert has been giving away free Christmas jars. The original idea came from a book called "The Christmas Jar."

He's given out more than 1,300 since he first started and 18 have already gone out this year.

"A Christmas jar is any kind of jar. During the year, you fill it with loose change, bills, or whatever. On Christmas or during the Christmas holidays, you take that jar and you give it to someone in need, someone who is sick, someone who lost their job, someone who lost a loved one, or for any number of reasons," Albert explained.

The idea is to give the jar to someone anonymously. You can come and take one from Albert's yard.

Each one is decorated, and inside each jar is information along with a few pieces of Christmas candy. There's also an area where you can leave a note for the Compoly family.

"I enjoy reading the comments that people leave. We have a whole album that we keep track of. One lady stopped by and said she has a friend that lives in New York City who is a taxi cab driver. She fills the jar up here, gives it to him, and he gives it to the first person, first homeless person he sees on the street. I've had a lot of stories like that."