Christmas display up on Ann Street in Stroudsburg

The Stroudsburg Volunteer Fire Department set up its pop-up Christmas village for the whole community to enjoy.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It looks a lot like Christmas on Ann Street in Stroudsburg.

The holiday display put together by members of the Stroudsburg Volunteer Fire Department is ready for people to come and see.

"It's just a tradition for us. We love to do it for the community, and it's a pet project of ours," said David Sclorholtz, Stroudsburg Volunteer Firefighter.

Members of the Stroudsburg Fire Department have been putting up this display the week before Christmas for more than 30 years.

David Sclorholtz put the finishing touches on the showcase. He says this year it was important to bring the community some normalcy.

"So many things have been canceled or going virtual, we decided this is something the community needed. It's something they enjoy; we enjoy doing it for them. We said, 'Yeah, let's go for it,'" said Sclorholtz.

Just like everything else this year, some safety changes are being made because of the pandemic. For starters, there will be no parade with Santa. If you come down to visit the holiday display, you're asked to wear a mask and social distance.

While the Christmas display is up, firefighters hold a collection to maintain the displays.

Donations will be collected a little differently, too, this year.

"There will be guys here, and we have a plumber who is building us a little shoot for donations so we can limit contact with people. They can plop their money right in, and it will go down into a bucket," said Sclorholtz.