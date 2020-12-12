Christkindl Market held in Poconos

Those looking to buy some holiday gifts were able to shop small in part of Monroe County on Saturday afternoon.
Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson hosted a Christkindl Market in Tannersville.
There was live Christmas music, miniature horses, and local vendors selling everything from art to kettle corn to wine.
Employees say there was a little something for everyone.
"We're here to help out vendors because they don't go to many events due to COVID. We do see a lot of support from local families in our area and outside of our area enjoying the vendors," said Robyn Cochran of Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson.
Santa and Mrs. Claus even made an appearance at the market in Monroe County.