Christkindl Market held in Poconos

Those looking to buy some holiday gifts were able to shop small in part of Monroe County on Saturday afternoon.

Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson hosted a Christkindl Market in Tannersville.

There was live Christmas music, miniature horses, and local vendors selling everything from art to kettle corn to wine.

Employees say there was a little something for everyone.

"We're here to help out vendors because they don't go to many events due to COVID. We do see a lot of support from local families in our area and outside of our area enjoying the vendors," said Robyn Cochran of Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson.