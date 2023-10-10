Chipotle, Wawa, and Starbucks planned for Route 611 in Monroe County

The popular franchises are planned for an area of Stroud Township.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Stroud Township Manager Daryl Eppley says the plans for several businesses on Route 611 will soon turn into reality if a developer gets his way.

"I think it's good to have that kind of diversity on Route 611," Eppley said. "As people know that is a main commercial corridor in Monroe County. It's the place to be. It's the place to do business."

Eppley says a Chipotle with a drive-thru and a Wawa have been proposed.

Both businesses will sit between the Staples and St. Luke offices on Route 611 in the township at the traffic light on Applegate Road.

While there are many Wawa stores in the county, this will be the first Chipotle.

"I'm excited. I like Chipotle a lot and there's nothing pretty much like that. I mean Moe's is pretty close to it, but I think a lot of people are big fans of Chipotle," said Ashley Lopez of East Stroudsburg.

Imani Bellamy of Tobyhanna travels far to get her fix.

"The only other one is like an hour's drive just to get there, so now I won't have to take that hour's drive. I could just come right here," said Bellamy.

In a separate development, a building known as the former Mattress Firm on Route 611 will be demolished to make room for a new drive-thru Starbucks.

"Especially because it's such a tourist area and so we're opening more businesses trying to bring the money into the area. So, I think that's a great thing," said Lopez.

"I just want the public to be happy with coming and doing business in Stroud Township. We're very fortunate to be a thriving community," Eppley said.

Stroud Township has already approved the new Starbucks. It's expected to open early next year.