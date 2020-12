A dog died and two cats are missing after the fire.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Flames broke out at a home just before 7 a.m. on Janet Street.

Firefighters say flames were coming through the roof when they arrived.

Three people were inside at the time; all three managed to get out however a dog died and two cats are missing.

Firefighters say the flames started in the chimney and spread from there.