Chili cook-off benefits wildlife center in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Folks were helping wildlife in Monroe County by eating chili on Saturday.
Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson near Tannersville held a chili cook-off to benefit Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center.
Wildlife center employees say they are grateful to have the support of their community.
"They have just opened their arms to us and that's been amazing. Absolutely amazing. This community of the Poconos, Stroudsburg area is unbelievable. Unbelievable. We are amazed every time something like this happens," said Susan Downing, Co-executive Director Pocono Wildlife rehabilitation and education center.
The top 3 chili dishes won prizes in Monroe County.
