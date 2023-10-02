Honoring fallen volunteer with new Library in Monroe County

The children's library at the Eugenia Eden Early Learning Center in East Stroudsburg is dedicated to Vicky Sobrinski.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A new children's library was unveiled Friday in the Poconos in honor of a volunteer who passed away.

She passed away over the summer after battling a disease named Progressive supranuclear palsy.

Linda Crooks, an employee at the Monroe County Library, reached out to her husband with the idea to use books to honor her memory.

"We've lost a beautiful person, and Vicky loved children, she loved to read, so we're keeping her memory alive with a focus on education, and on spreading love. And I'm very proud of that. So the fact that the crook sisters pioneered this idea, and we've been able to take it and build on it, is really rewarding," said John Sobrinski, Vicky's husband.

The library is looking for more books, for information click HERE.