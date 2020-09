Manuel Lopez, 70, of Stroudsburg, was charged Wednesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is locked up after police say he sexually assaulted three girls.

Manuel Lopez, 70, of Stroudsburg, is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a child, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure.

The charges against Lopez were filed on Wednesday.