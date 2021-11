After failing to post $500,000 secured bail Isaac Teeple is locked up in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is under arrest on child pornography charges in Monroe County.

Isaac Teeple of Chestnuthill township is accused of having inappropriate images of himself with a child.

When interviewed, police say Teeple admitted taking pictures with an underage girl.

Teeple has been charged with child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, and other related offenses.