The water rescue happened at a pond in Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A child was rescued in Monroe County after falling through the ice at a pond in Stroudsburg.

Emergency crews say a group of kids were playing on the ice behind the Stroud Township Municipal Building Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 when one fell through.

Fire crews used a ladder from the truck and a rope to pull the child to safety.

The child was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.