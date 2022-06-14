Chick-fil-A trailer stolen from parking lot in the Poconos

Surveillance video shows the suspect came earlier that night to scope it out before coming back to steal it.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Caught on camera — thieves making off with more than just a sandwich from the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Stroud Township, near Bartonsville.

They stole a whole trailer.

Amanda Morris, the owner of the restaurant, says it happened early Sunday morning, but because the restaurant is closed on Sundays, she didn't realize the trailer was gone until Monday when she showed up for work.

"A lot of hard work was in that trailer. Something like this is just really a hard hit for us personally, and opportunities I can do for the team for raises and things like that," said Morris.

The new trailer was going to have the Chick-fil-A logo plastered on it.

Morris is now asking for help identifying this truck.

"Two gentlemen in a white F-250, extended cab, came and cut the locks off of the trailer, hooked up, and drove away," Morris said.

The owners also believe the driver of a red SUV was involved in the crime.

Morris says the thieves didn't just make off with the trailer but thousands of dollars of inventory stored inside.

"Inside of it, we had $20,000 worth of inventory, in dry goods and paper products, just because we're trying to mitigate any disruptions in our service and a lot of supply chain issues are going on, so we tried to think ahead," said Morris.

The trailer was parked in the lot when it was stolen. The owner says she's now offering a $1,000 reward for any information on the trailer.

"If you could return whatever you have left. I mean, the trailer, if there's any product in there, you know, bring it back. Leave it on-site, no questions asked," Morris said.

If you have any information on the trailer or its contents, you're asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police or the Bartonsville Chick-fil-A on Facebook.

Update: The vehicle appears to have a dent in the passenger side quarter panel and bright blue headlights. We need your... Posted by Chick-fil-A Bartonsville FSU on Monday, June 13, 2022