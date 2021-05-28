Chick-fil-A in Monroe County helps hospice patients

The owner of Chick-fil-A in Bartonsville has been offering free meals to hospice patients and their families at St. Luke's University Health Network.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Chick-fil-A, a fast-food chain is known by many people for serving up tasty chicken sandwiches. The location in Bartonsville is gaining its own recognition by giving back throughout the pandemic.

"We have a lot of food and we didn't want to cut any crew members hours so we figured how can we give back to the community, how can we be of support during this very scary, uncertain, we didn't know what was going to happen time and so we decided to put on Facebook that anyone in need who would like food, come reach out to us," said Amanda Morris, the owner of this Chick-fil-A.

That's when a unique partnership formed.

The administrative assistant at St. Luke's Hospice near Stroudsburg saw the Facebook post and reached out to Morris

"She said, 'Hey, I have a family that we serve and they aren't able to get out, would you be able to provide some food for them?' I said, 'Absolutely, we'd love to.' And that was the start of a really great partnership that we've had for the last year now," said Morris.

Michele Warner, the patient care manager for St. Luke's Hospice, says the meals have really brightened up the days for end-of-life patients and their families.

"They love it. They are just so happy, so grateful that they've been thought of in this way and it just brings a smile to everyone's face in a time where smiles might be hard to come by," said Warner.

Chick-fil-A in Bartonsville has helped about 50 families since the partnership started. Morris hopes to see it continue.

"We want to have a positive and significant impact on everyone we have contact with. This is a small way that we can live that out not just here in the restaurant but also going out into the community as well," said Morris.