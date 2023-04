Security images show the suspected thief inside the store in Tannersville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Police are looking for the man who stole a charity jar from a store in Monroe County.

Security camera images show the man police say stole a charity jar with about $50 from the counter of Chohan's Food Mart in Tannersville last week.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Pocono Township Police.