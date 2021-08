Autumn Dempster has been charged with seven counts of violating a cease-and-desist order.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing charges in Monroe County for running an illegal dog kennel where dogs died and were mistreated.

Court paperwork says Dempster continued to run the illegal kennel after being told to shut down.