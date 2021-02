The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A man is behind bars in connection with shots fired in Monroe County.

Christopher Bottaro allegedly assaulted his wife before stating he was going to harm himself Thursday night at their home on Cambell Way in Tobyhanna.

His wife got out of the house with their two kids and called police.

According to officers, Bottaro shot two rounds into a snowbank before surrendering.