Celebrating 'The Three Kings' in Monroe County

There was a celebration of Latino heritage Saturday afternoon in Monroe County.
Folks came out to a drive-thru event celebrating The Three Kings at Mountain Center near Tobyhanna.
The holiday is a tradition in Latin American countries.
It commemorates the biblical story of the three wise men who brought gifts to baby Jesus.
"There's no room for some traditions in some people, at least that seems to be the perception. And so we do this with joy, with children, with gifts, with music! That's the recipe for winning people over to your side for acceptance," said Anthony Stevens-Arroyo, co-founder of FLETCHA.
Each kid took home a gift as part of the celebration in Monroe County.