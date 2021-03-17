Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the Poconos

Normally, St. Patrick's Day is a busy time for bars, but the pandemic has stopped a lot of people from painting their downtowns green.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — "Eat, Drink and be Irish" is the motto on this St. Patrick's Day inside The Original Pocono Pub and Grill near Stroudsburg.

Though there's no live music and not as many people as in years past, the pandemic couldn't stop the Connolly's from Albrightsville from getting a pint.

"We started early today. We are New Yorkers, so we are used to that. We went and got our first COVID shot, and this is a great place to come. We love it here," said Teresa Connolly, Albrightsville.

"It's been a rough year. We missed St. Paddy's Day, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day, Labor Day. I feel bad for the restaurants and bars," said James Connolly, Albrightsville.

Barry Lynch owns Newberry's Yard of Ale. Straight from Ireland himself, he's happy to lift spirits, even during this challenging time.

"St. Patrick's Day is just one of those days that makes you proud to be Irish. We are a small little island with not very many people, and on days like today, you see the influence that we've had all over the world. It's a feel-good thing; it makes you feel good. People come in wearing their green, and they are genuinely happy for you. It's all upbeat and light-hearted," said Lynch.

People out for St. Patrick's Day are optimistic that next year we will all be able to gather around the bar, just like old times, and share a pint.

Brian O'Malley is looking forward to brighter days. He was at Teddy's Bar on North 2nd Street in Stroudsburg.