Celebrating Pride in the Poconos

The Pocono Pride Festival was the first of its kind in Monroe County.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A celebration of Pride was held in the Poconos on Sunday afternoon in Stroudsburg.

The Pocono Pride Festival was held at Courthouse Square.

Organizers say the event was a celebration of inclusion and wellness for the LGBTQ+ community and its supporters.

There was live music and entertainment by local drag kings and queens, food trucks, and craft vendors.