Celebrating Pride in the Poconos

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A celebration of Pride was held in the Poconos on Sunday afternoon in Stroudsburg.
The Pocono Pride Festival was held at Courthouse Square.
Organizers say the event was a celebration of inclusion and wellness for the LGBTQ+ community and its supporters.
There was live music and entertainment by local drag kings and queens, food trucks, and craft vendors.
Tables with informational resources to promote health and wellness for LGBTQ+ individuals were also at the festival in Monroe County.