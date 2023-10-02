Celebrating love in the Poconos

Paradise Stream Resort near Mount Pocono is pulling out all the stops for Valentine's Day.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — From heart-shaped pools to rose petals, Love is alive and well at Paradise Stream Resort near Mount Pocono.

"They do special things in the month of February. it's the month of love here at the Stream and we've got two other couples that we met here. actually, one we just met in December," said Chrissy Mullaney, Maryland.

She and her husband are from Maryland and have visited the resort for the past 19 years.

They are here celebrating Valentine's day until Sunday.

"The people that work here are what makes the resort and that's why we come here. There are 3 other resorts, and we've been there twice to the palace. But we love this place. it's like a second family when you come here," said Mullaney.

From a log set in the fireplace to rose petals and a bubble bath, the Staff at Paradise stream help set the mood.

There are also plenty of fun events happening on the property.

"We like to call ourselves the "Land of Love."We have a bananas foster demonstration and a hunt for diamonds and each night in February we offer the guests an opportunity to win a free night's stay here," said Lindsay Williams, Marketing and Social Media Manager with Cove Pocono Resorts.

The Champagne Tower Suite is one of the resort's most romantic rooms and when it comes to bookings this Valentine's day weekend the resort is booked solid.

"We're ready. We're ready for the big house counts for you know the activities to be the best that the guests can experience and we really do look forward to this month. so it is fun to plan. It's not something that we're stressed about it's something that we look forward to because it is a staple of the resort," said Jaime Hawley, Marketing Coordinator with Cove Pocono Resorts.

One more surprise for your Valentine could also be finding the diamond bracelet or necklace hidden on the resort property.

The couple from Maryland found the necklace last year and hope to find it again.

"It was the first time we've ever found anything as long as we've been going. You can find other things. Like animals and t-shirts and stuff like that, but it's fun and it's what you make of it and we have a blast every time we're here," said Mullaney.