CDC says flu cases remain low during the pandemic

As new cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported daily, the CDC reports positive flu cases are at a historic low.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — We are entering the heart of flu season while still battling a global pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu cases are low this year, and that includes cases in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports a little more than 2,000 confirmed flu cases 10 ten flu-associated deaths statewide.

"This is the lowest number of flu cases I've seen this far into the season in my career. I think this certainly is not a year that I would call a normal year in my career, but you know this, I have not, and I don't really anticipate seeing a lot of flu," said Dr. John Brinker, the senior medical director for St. Luke's University Health Network east region.

Dr. Brinker says more people chose to get the flu shot this year.

COVID-19 safety measures like mask-wearing, hand washing, and social distancing also play a big role.

However, Dr. Brinker says this doesn't mean the flu has gone away.

"The flu has not, it hasn't taken a year off, but we are diagnosing COVID because that is what's happening right now. If flu, if we were to get an outbreak of flu, obviously, that would certainly compound the situation and current crisis with COVID, but it's, I can't emphasize enough how important it is for people to keep doing what you're doing," said Dr. Brinker.

Dr. Brinker also pointed out the differences in flu and COVID-19 symptoms.

"The symptoms, unfortunately, can be similar in the aches, pains, fevers, headaches; however, typically, when we talk about the flu, we see gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. Although we do see a little of that in COVID, we are not seeing it to the degree that we would during the flu season," said Dr. Brinker.