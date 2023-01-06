'Catsnip Clinic' to help with feral cat problem in the Poconos

An annual low-cost spay and neuter day for cats in Monroe County is back this weekend.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day inside Pocono Peak Veterinary Center near Stroudsburg. But this weekend, employees say all of their examination rooms will be full. The vet center is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter day for cats on Saturday.

"This is something we're offering to try to get ahead of the cat population because springtime is when we expect all the kittens to start to come," Dr. Samantha Thompson said.

This is the fourth time Pocono Peak is hosting the "Catsnip Clinic."

They took a break the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Thompson says they brought the clinic back because the county is seeing a huge stray and feral cat population, and it shows. The clinic was fully booked within just a couple hours of opening appointments for both indoor and outdoor cats.

"A lot of the communities will have outside cat communities as well as people in their homes that haven't been able to get them spayed or neutered for various reasons, whether it be cost or resources. Veterinarians have been extremely busy the past couple of years."

In just one day, more than 100 cats will be spayed or neutered at the vet center. Money raised from the clinic will go towards Camp Papillon, an animal shelter in Monroe County that helps stray cats.

"They've always been a supporter of Camp Papillon all these years, and it's not only supporting us, but it's helping the community, and this is something that is desperately needed," said Camp Papillon's Felicia Katz.

"We believe in what they do. They have really been a great addition to our community these past years, and we want to see them continue to succeed and continue to grow," Dr. Thompson said.

Camp Papillon employees say money raised from the Catsnip Clinic will go towards renovation for their new cat cottage.

