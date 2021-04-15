Cats overrunning neighborhood and shelters

A woman in the Poconos is trying to help dozens of cats roaming her neighborhood after another person who used to house the cats moved away.

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — After putting down a pile of food and a few couple hand claps later, at least six cats and kittens came out of the woodwork in this Saylorsburg neighborhood.

There are dozens more, according to Lisa Kiziuk. She tells Newswatch 16 that a woman who used to live in this home fed these "indoor, outdoor" cats, but she moved and left most of them behind.

"Now they are struggling to find food. They will even follow—there's a white car over there, and that's the color the elderly woman had—they will actually follow that car to try and find food. All our neighbors are really brokenhearted," said Kiziuk.

Kiziuk feeds the animals as much as she can but fears that without enough food or shelter, these cats and kittens will not make it. She's called shelters and the SPCA, but almost all of these places are already filled with cats.

"There are some that are spayed and neutered, but what is happening is that there's a kitten, after the kitten, after the kitten, after the kitten. I can't count. I don't know how many there are left," said Kiziuk.

At AWSOM Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg, directors tell Newswatch 16 they can hold more than 50 cats, but they have so many, they really can't take any more.

"We are past the up at this point. We also do have a free-roaming cat facility which holds 30 cats in there on top of what we hold in the shelter and in foster. Besides the 11 mamas in foster, we have medical in foster, seniors in foster, even our fosters at this point are getting full," said Wendy Edwards, the kennel manager at AWSOM.

Edwards says getting cats spayed and neutered and finding other resources is so important.