Catholic elementary school to close in the Poconos

CRESCO, Pa. — The diocese of Scranton is closing an elementary school in the Poconos.
Monsignor McHugh School will close at the end of the current school year.
The diocese says Monsignor McHugh has seen enrollment decrease by 56 percent over the past five years.
Bishop Joseph Bambera made the announcement through a video, apologizing to parents that there could be no face to face meetings.
The diocese will offer Monsignor McHugh parents a grant toward tuition at another catholic school neat year.