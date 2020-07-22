Casino Theater using movie screens for gaming

New movie releases are being put on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis. Owners of Casino Theater are now using screens to play video games.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Casino Theater in Mount Pocono is a popular place for families to come and spend the day.

You can order food, an ice cream cone, play some mini-golf and of course, catch a movie.

"Oh, I am just meeting with a group of friends to get some ice cream on this beautiful day," said Chrissie Johnson, Long Pond.

Because of the pandemic, new movie releases are being put on hold.

Owners here had to come up with another way to get people to use the theater. That's when Karen Struckle had the idea for a video game lounge.

"We thought we'd think outside the box and what my husband, Donald and I, decided is that we would do the Nintendo Switch and show it through our movie theater cameras. The actual projectors," said Karen Struckle, Casino Theater.

To keep with CDC guidelines, there can only be up to 25 people per theater and you must wear a mask inside.

Up to eight people can play at one time.

All your friends can be with you and they can order something out front on the way in and we will deliver their food. So if you have a big group, you can have some people who are eating and others who are playing the game and switching out. When you see eight people playing at one time on this 32-foot screen, it's pretty awesome," said Struckle.

Customers think it's great to see businesses coming up with innovative ideas to stay afloat.

"Even in non-COVID times, I think it's a great thing to offer to the people. I think kids would love it for a birthday party. I am thinking I would even love it to come with a few of my friends to do it," said Johnson.

It cost $100 for the first hour to play and $25 an hour after that.