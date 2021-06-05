Carmella Mataloni vs The Tricky Triangle

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni took a lesson in stock car racing at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond and even took a few laps around the Tricky Triangle.

LONG POND, Pa. — First came the fancy suit racing suit, and then the training class.

"You're all going to do a 20-mile drive and before you do that, you'll do a three-lap ride. When you're up on Pit Row, we have a bunch of people waiting up there to get you through the program," said John the instructor.

It was "Drive a Stock Car Day" at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond.

The raceway's promotional Stock Car Racing Experience puts people behind the wheel of some pretty fast cars.

"You get behind the wheel, 160 miles an hour, feel what it feels like to be in a real race car machine ripping around the tricky triangle," said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President.

After the training, I was fitted for my helmet. Don't worry, it went over my big hair nicely.

Then it was three laps with a trained driver just to see how it's done and before I knew it, I was on my own.

Here's a look at me taking on the Tricky Triangle at speeds I would never dream of reaching in a normal car.

I only was flagged to speed up once. OK, twice, but I finished my laps strong. Twenty miles around the Tricky Triangle is easy peasy.