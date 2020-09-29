Carbon County Harvest Festival set to kick off in Monroe County

This upcoming weekend the West End Fairgrounds in Monroe County will be home to Carbon County Fair Harvest Festival.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert is decked out for fall.

This upcoming weekend the property in Monroe County will be home to Carbon County Fair Harvest Festival.

Bob Silliman is the president of the fair.

"It was supposed to be at our own fairground but we ran into an issue, a technicality, that we couldn't hold it there. There's a lot of technicalities with COVID-19. We did the best thing. The next best thing and we reached out to our friends at the West End Fair and they said sure come on up, so we are working with them," said Silliman.

The Harvest Festival starts on Friday and runs through Sunday.

There will be live entertainment, activities for the whole family, and of course food.

Some ladies were preparing some of the barbecue that will be on the menu.

"Homemade! Everything, there's nothing like homemade, and yeah so I am excited about this," Gerry Andrews, Lehighton.

This past weekend, Monroe County had its fall festival so a lot of the tents and decorations were already set up.

"Yeah all of their decorations are there and they are actually assisting us with their setup. I've never done and event there before so it's all new to me but they are very helpful," said Silliman.

If you plan on coming to the Carbon County Fair Harvest Festival, there are a few things you should know.

A temperature screening will be done at the gate, you'll also be asked to sign a liability waiver, face masks, and social distancing are required.

"We are following all the CDC guidelines. We are asking everyone to wear a mask. If you get in a situation where you're a little close to others, please wear your mask," said Silliman.