Car smashes into Poconos antique shop

The crash happened just before midnight at The Eclectic Home & Antique Shop.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a sight no business owner ever wants to see — a vehicle through the front of their store, but for Frank Micele, the nightmare came true when a car smashed into his antique shop on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

"I had crystal. I had antique chairs, all kinds of beautiful stuff. It's about a $15,000 loss, but not a big deal," Micele said.

"I'm glad it wasn't 8 or 9 at night because sometimes I sit in the window when there's no Yankee game on and just relax, and I would have been sitting there if it was earlier in the evening. I wouldn't be talking to you guys," Micele said.

The Stroudsburg Fire Department says the driver was driving down Lower Main Street when they jumped the curb, hit two light posts, a garbage can, and then crashed into the shop.

"The meter was gone; it was a double meter on top. The pole was out," Micele said. "I mean, it could have been a lot worse."

The Stroud Area police chief tells Newswatch 16 that one car went to turn left, causing the other to crash into the building.

No one was hurt.

Micele says he's grateful for the help he's received with cleaning up the mess.

"It's not something I looked forward to today doing this, but it happens," Micele said. "I've got a good crew of men. Clear Choice came down right away. Frank Scaltrito, the electrician, took care of all the power, and it's just a bump in the road, and we move forward."

The owner says after he's done cleaning up the shop, he'll be back open for business.

Vehicle into a Building Crews were called to the 300 block of Lower Main Street in Stroudsburg for a vehicle into a... Posted by Stroudsburg Fire Department on Wednesday, June 15, 2022