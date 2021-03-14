Car crashes into utility pole in Monroe County

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of road in Monroe County for a few hours on Sunday morning.

The wreck happened along Route 390 in Barret Township just before 7 a.m.

The car smashed into a utility pole near Cresco.

Newswatch 16 found PPL crews working to repair wires and the cracked pole.

The 1200 block was closed for a bit while police investigated.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt in the wreck or what may have led to the crash in Monroe County.