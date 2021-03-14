x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Monroe County

Car crashes into utility pole in Monroe County

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Credit: WNEP

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of road in Monroe County for a few hours on Sunday morning.

The wreck happened along Route 390 in Barret Township just before 7 a.m.

The car smashed into a utility pole near Cresco.

Newswatch 16 found PPL crews working to repair wires and the cracked pole.

The 1200 block was closed for a bit while police investigated. 

Police have not said if anyone was hurt in the wreck or what may have led to the crash in Monroe County.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Related Articles