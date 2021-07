The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A car smashed into a church in Monroe County.

The wreck happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at The Redeemed Christian Church of God along Ann Street in Stroudsburg.

Fire officials say two women were in the car and a few people were inside the chapel at the time, but no one was hurt.

Investigators believe there is structural damage to the building.