Car and home windows damaged by BB gun pellets

Several house and car windows were busted near Saylorsburg. Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for the damage.

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — The back window of Christina Piccoli's Chevy is now fixed. It was busted over the weekend. About a dozen properties near Saylorsburg were damaged, too, by what appears to be BB gun pellets.

"On Saturday morning, I woke up to leave and run some errands. I closed the back door or closed the door of my car, and the back windshield just kind of collapsed. It's annoying, a bit of a headache. I had to miss a couple of days of work because I couldn't drive the car," said Piccoli.

State police are now trying to figure out who is responsible for the damage in Ross Township.

"Someone stopped at the end of our driveway and had shot a BB gun into the back of my wife's car and shattered the back window and shot three BBs up into my son's bedroom window. Fortunately, it was not at an angle where he could get hurt. But yeah, it was pretty traumatic. We were a little shook up about it. After we found out more people got hit, it was a little upsetting," said Michael Hard, Ross Township.

This is already a difficult time for many people, so unexpected expenses are the last thing people in this community need.

"It's costing a little bit of money out of my pocket. Insurance doesn't cover all of it. It's pretty frustrating," said Piccoli.

"We have over $1,000 of damage to our property right now. Our insurance company will help with some of it, but it won't help with everything," said Hard.

Diane Gemmell's home was spared. She's thankful no one was hurt.

"It's probably young kids. I mean, a couple of years ago, we had our mailbox smashed. It's just stupid stuff, and it's a shame for older people. I mean, why do we have to deal with this with all the other crazy stuff going on in the world?" said Gemmell.