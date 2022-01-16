Cancer survivors honored at ski resort in Monroe County

Boarding for Breast Cancer's 'Love Your Peaks' event was held at Camelback Resort on Sunday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A ski resort in Monroe County was colored pink on Sunday.

Camelback Resort near Tannersville hosted Boarding for Breast Cancer's 'Love Your Peaks' event Sunday at the ski lodge.

The goal was to raise awareness for breast cancer prevention during the busy MLK weekend at the resort.

The organization also raffled off some items to raise money to support breast cancer survivors.

"We're teaching people how to do self-exams, what potentially cancerous masses feel like while raising funds for our young survivor retreats where we take women snowboarding, surfing, skiing; a whole weekend of wellness," said Maggie Gonzalez with Boarding for Breast Cancer.

Boarding for Breast Cancer has been around for 25 years providing support to survivors through recreation.

The organization's held events in Monroe County for almost a decade.