Campers pack Tobyhanna State Park

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of folks flocked to Tobyhanna State Park to camp out for the holiday weekend.

Campers set up their sites and kayakers hit the lake.

Rangers at the park said they have been very busy this summer with campers, as lots of families are trying to vacation while still being socially distant.

One camper was thrilled to be out in the great outdoors.

"We do a lot of camping, almost every other weekend, or every weekend we try to camp," said Scranton resident Jonathan Bernopsky. "Every holiday we try to go out. We're going to go check out the beach, we're gonna fish, we're gonna bike ride, we're gonna go for a power wheels ride, and hang out and cook on the fire and hang out."