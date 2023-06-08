Campers make most of smoky Pocono vacation

Despite thick smoke and haze on Wednesday, campers tell Newswatch 16 they weren't too concerned with being outside.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — Few campsites at Tobyhanna State Park in Coolbaugh Township were filled on Thursday morning.

Some campers brought their RVs, while others, like Terry Place from Pennsburg, had a tent.

"We're just goofing around, but we've been here all week, and we really have had a fun time with the grandkids," said Place.

But fun for these mid-week campers was put on pause when thick smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada made their way to our area.

"We were a little disappointed in the weather because the smoke kind of covered up the sun. It was pretty chilly. We had hoped to go out on the water, maybe rent a boat or whatever, I don't know, but that just wasn't going to happen," Place said.

After spending all of Wednesday inside their camper, Alma Storm and her boyfriend Bill Legg decided to take advantage of the less smoky weather.

"Today, we kind of just played cards in the camper, and then we came out to get some sun. The air is much better, and we went for a walk," Storm said.

Despite thick smoke and haze on Wednesday, campers tell Newswatch 16 they weren't too concerned with being outside.

"It wasn't that bad. It was definitely smoky, and you could see the smoke, but we did alright, and we just hung around the campfire a lot. We were kind of making our own smoke. But we three in our group, we're asthmatics, and they all did just fine," Place said.

"I wasn't nervous. Bill has COPD, so I mean, he had to stay in, but we just stayed in. It was comfortable inside," Storm said.

Campers hope their next state park vacation will have clearer skies and warmer weather.

