Camelback Mountain Ski resort prepares for busy holiday weekend

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Skiers and snowboarders at Camelback Mountain Resort in Pocono Township, near Tannersville, are sliding into the holiday weekend, and Ashley Krauss and her family are some of them.

"We're so excited. We let the kids miss a day of school today and decided to come out a day early," said Ashley Krauss of Allendale, New Jersey.

Resort officials are anticipating a very busy weekend ahead.

"We're looking at a few thousand people on the mountain. We have a lot of our season pass holders who we know will be coming out for this weekend. The hotel is basically booked up. So we have a lot of our guests who are going to be coming out here," said Nicolette Nordmark with Camelback Resort.

In preparation for more crowds, five more ski trails and tubing lanes will be open. An additional ski lift will also be running to help get people to the top of the mountain faster.

The Krauss family from Allendale, New Jersey, plans to hit the slopes all holiday weekend long.

"We heard we're going to get some snow Sunday night, so we're hoping to not get stuck here, yet hoping to get stuck here on Monday instead of heading home," Krauss said. "We're really planning to ski the whole weekend.

At 2 p.m. on the slopes, the temperature wasn't bad, but come this weekend, temperatures will drop, and skiers say they're ready.

"Being able to take breaks here and there. We, fortunately, have a place right on the mountain, so we're able to pop in at lunchtime, so I think that definitely helps. But definitely layers. Fortunately for the kids, they always seem to be warm, so it doesn't seem to be a big deal. It's me that gets cold," Krauss said.

"As snowmakers, we love that because we can make sure we have the best conditions out there," Nordmark said. "We can blow a lot of snow with these new guns, but for our guests, that means making sure you drive safely on your way here. Drive a little slower. Make sure you're looking out for any patches of ice. Make sure you're layering as well because a cold day on the mountain is not as fun."

If you are brave enough to get out on the mountain this weekend, tickets are limited. Click here.