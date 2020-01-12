Camelback trying to fill 800 jobs

While many businesses are struggling to keep people on the payroll throughout the pandemic, a resort in the Poconos is looking to hire hundreds of employees.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Winter is on his way, and it's making way for new job opportunities at Camelback Resort near Tannersville.

"We have 800 positions we are looking to fill over the next month or so to get ready for the winter season. We are really excited," said resort managing director Shawn Hauver. "We have positions for everybody."

Job openings include all food and beverage and culinary roles to snowsports instructors, attendants, housekeeping, and more.

Hauver says the need for so many employees comes from added amenities to keep guests safe as the pandemic continues.

"We are opening more venues. We need more food and beverage venues so we can spread people out and be compliant with all the COVID restrictions. That's playing quite heavily into the additional positions we are looking for as well."

The resort can only run at 50 percent capacity for indoor dining, so guests will notice food trucks and heated tents outdoors this year.

Hauver tells Newswatch 16 the resort is also following National Ski Association guidelines to operate the mountain in this COVID-19 era.

"You'll find when you're lining up for the lifts, they will be queuing people up different to keep them spaced. We aren't going to let two people who don't know each other ride the same lifts up together. You're going to be required to wear a mask at all times. Those things we think are pretty good common-sense recommendations from the ski association, and then again, the real guidance is around the food and beverage areas, which is where we have taken extraordinary steps to create distancing and avoid congestion."